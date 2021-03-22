Dubai bans flying of drones in parks

The Dubai Municipality has announced that using drones will be prohibited in the Emirate’s public parks.

The municipality said that the move would ensure the safety and privacy of visitors in the said areas.

Flying drones is a popular activity in Dubai.

In a report on the Khaleej Times, drones were used to plant 10,000 ghaf trees in the green belt of Sharjah’s Mleiha Desert last Tuesday. (TDT)

