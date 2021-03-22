Latest NewsNewsTFT News

#ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 75,957 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of March 22

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 75,957 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to March 22, Monday, stands at 7,374,725 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 74.56 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: WHO urges vaccinated individuals to continue wearing masks, practice preventive measures

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PH to receive 400,000 additional doses of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine

45 mins ago

Marcos calls for abolition of IATF for ‘mishandling’ COVID-19 pandemic

2 hours ago

Kris Aquino says she never criticized Duterte, appeals to DDS

2 hours ago
Ajman COVID-19 mobile medical center

WATCH: Ajman launches mobile COVID-19 medical center

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button