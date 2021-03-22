BREAKING: PH hits another record high with 8,019 new COVID-19 cases

The Department of Health reported another record-breaking new number of COVID-19 cases on a single day.

The country logged 8,019 new COVID-19 cases, the highest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This beat the previous high of 7,999 new infections logged just two days before. It also raised the total to 671,792, of which 80,970 or 12.1 % are active cases.

103 recoveries were also recorded increasing the total to 577,850 recoveries.

Meanwhile, four more fatalities were confirmed, raising the death toll to 12,972.

Following the alarming spike of COVID-19 cases in the country, the government added new restrictions to the National Capital Region, the epicenter of the pandemic, to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal will be under the so-called bubble or NCR Plus.

Under the new policy, non-essential travel will be prohibited in and out of Metro Manila and other provinces covered by the ‘bubble’.

The following will be exempted from the restrictions:

1. Essential workers

2. Health and emergency frontline workers

3. Government officials

4. Duly-authorized humanitarian actors

5. Persons traveling for medical purposes

6. Persons going to the airport to travel abroad

7. Anyone crossing zones for work or borders

8. ROFs and OFWs

Public transportation will be fully operational and at its current capacity. Biking and walking are also encouraged.

All mass gatherings are also prohibited including religious activities. Weddings, baptism,s and funerals will only be limited to 10 persons in the next two weeks.

The government and the executive branch will also implement a 30% workforce with majority of its workers under the work-from-home setup. (TDT)