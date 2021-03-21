Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE weather bureau warns of sandstorms on March 21 at Dubai, northern Emirates

UAE motorists are advised to be wary on the roads today, March 21, due to the expected sandstorm formations.

The National Center for Meteorology highlighted the areas of Dubai, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, and Ajman as areas which might experience less than 3000m of horizontal visibility.

Authorities expect this weather phenomenon to last until 8:00 pm tonight.

They also advised against outdoor water activities at the areas which are also expected to be affected by the reduced visibility.

