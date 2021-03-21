UAE launches new multiple-entry tourist visa

The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has announced the launch of the multiple-entry tourist visa for visitors to the country.

This new visa will allow visitors to visit the country and return within a specified time period without a need for the issuance of several, separate visas.

RELATED STORY: UAE approves new remote work visa scheme

“We also approved a multiple-entry tourist visa for all nationalities to strengthen the UAE’s status as a global economic capital,” read a tweet from His Highness.

In addition, the UAE has also approved new remote work visa was announced. This new measure will allow the issuance of residence permits for professionals who are working remotely and employed in other countries but prefer to live here in the UAE.

This is a developing story.