UAE approves new remote work visa scheme

The UAE has approved a new measure that will allow the issuance of residence permits for professionals who are working remotely for companies based overseas but prefer to live here in the UAE.

This new remote work visa was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“During a cabinet meeting I chaired, we approved a new Remote work Visa that enables employees from all over the world to live and work remotely from the UAE even if their companies are based in another country,” said His Highness.

These professionals who will be issued with the new residence visa will be allowed to live in the UAE as they continue with their remote work in another country.

