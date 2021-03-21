LIST: 109 centers in Abu Dhabi where residents can get free COVID-19 vaccine

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DOH) invites all eligible members of the population to book vaccination appointments, starting from Sunday, 21 March, in line with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP)’s vaccine rollout plan

Those eligible include UAE citizens and residents aged 16 and above, who can receive a free Covid-19 vaccination in more than 100 locations across Abu Dhabi emirate. Booking is required for those choosing to vaccinate, apart from those in vulnerable groups.

Here’s the complete list of healthcare centers providing COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi

Al Ain

Al Dhafra Region

Majalis

The past six weeks have seen increased efforts to reach and prioritize the vaccination of the elderly, those with chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and respiratory diseases, and people of determination.

On March 20, His Excellency AbdulRahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of MoHAP, announced that 72.89 percent of the elderly and those with chronic diseases have now received a Covid-19 vaccine. He also announced that 56.59 percent of the eligible population have received a Covid-19 vaccine.

To find out more about where to receive a free Covid-19 vaccine, visit www.doh.gov.ae.

