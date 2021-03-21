LIST: 109 centers in Abu Dhabi where residents can get free COVID-19 vaccine

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DOH) invites all eligible members of the population to book vaccination appointments, starting from Sunday, 21 March, in line with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP)’s vaccine rollout plan
Those eligible include UAE citizens and residents aged 16 and above, who can receive a free Covid-19 vaccination in more than 100 locations across Abu Dhabi emirate. Booking is required for those choosing to vaccinate, apart from those in vulnerable groups.
Here’s the complete list of healthcare centers providing COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi.
Abu Dhabi
|No.
|Location
|Location Map
|1
|Al Bahia Healthcare Center
|View Map
|2
|Baniyas Healthcare Center
|View Map
|3
|Al Bateen Healthcare Center
|View Map
|4
|Al Falah Healthcare Center
|View Map
|5
|Madinat Khalifa Healthcare Center
|View Map
|6
|Al Khatim Healthcare Center
|View Map
|7
|Madinat Mohamed Bin Zayed Healthcare Center
|View Map
|8
|Al Maqtaa Healthcare Center
|View Map
|9
|Al Mushrif Children’s Specialty Center
|View Map
|10
|Al Samha Healthcare Center
|View Map
|11
|Al Zafaranah Diagnostic & Screening Center
|View Map
|12
|Disease Prevention & Screening Centers – Musaffah
|View Map
|13
|Disease Prevention & Screening Centers – Abu Dhabi
|View Map
|14
|SEHA COVID-19 Vaccination Center – Mena
|View Map
|15
|Al Mafraq Field Hospital
|View Map
|16
|Burjeel Hospital LLC
|View Map
|17
|Burjeel Medical Center – Shamkha
|View Map
|18
|Burjeel Medical Center – Shahama
|View Map
|19
|Burjeel Medical Center – Al Zeina
|View Map
|20
|Burjeel Medical Center – Yas Mall
|View Map
|21
|Burjeel MHPC Marina Medical Center
|View Map
|22
|Burjeel Day Surgery Centre
|View Map
|23
|Medeor 24×7 Hospital
|View Map
|24
|LLH Hospital
|View Map
|25
|Lifecare Hospital – Musaffah
|View Map
|26
|LLH Hospital – Musaffah
|View Map
|27
|Lifecare Hospital – Baniyas
|View Map
|29
|Burjeel Medical City
|View Map
|29
|Mediclinic AL Noor Hospital
|View Map
|30
|Mediclinic Airport Road
|View Map
|31
|NMC Specialty Hospital – Abu Dhabi
|View Map
|32
|NMC Royal Hospital – Khalifa City
|View Map
|33
|Bareen International Hospital
|View Map
|34
|Capital Health Screening Center Al Jazeera Sports Club Branch
|View Map
|35
|Healthpoint Hospital Abu Dhabi
|View Map
|36
|Imperial College London Diabetes Center – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Branch
|View Map
|37
|Imperial College London Diabetes Center – Zayed Sports City Branch
|View Map
|38
|Amana Healthcare Rehabilitation Center located at Healthpoint
|View Map
|39
|HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, Al Bateen St.
|View Map
|40
|HealthPlus Family Health Center, Al Forsan Village, Khalifa City
|View Map
|41
|Capital Health Screening Centre – Mussafah
|View Map
|42
|Mubadala Health Vaccination Clinic – IPIC Square
|View Map
|43
|Mubadala Health Vaccination Clinic located at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, P1
|View Map
Al Ain
|No.
|Location
|Location Map
|1
|Al Hayer Healthcare Center
|View Map
|2
|Al Hili Healthcare Center
|View Map
|3
|Al Jahili Healthcare Center
|View Map
|4
|Mezyad Healthcare Center
|View Map
|5
|Al Muwaiji Healthcare Center
|View Map
|6
|Neima Healthcare Center
|View Map
|7
|Oud Al Touba Diagnostic & Screening Center
|View Map
|8
|Al Quaa Healthcare Center
|View Map
|9
|Al Shwaib Healthcare Center
|View Map
|10
|Sweihan Healthcare Center
|View Map
|11
|Al Towayya Children’s Specialty Center
|View Map
|12
|Al Yahar Healthcare Center
|View Map
|13
|Remah Healthcare Center
|View Map
|14
|Disease Prevention & Screening Centers – Al Ain
|View Map
|15
|Al Khazna Healthcare Center
|View Map
|16
|SEHA COVID-19 Vaccination Center – Al Ain
|View Map
|17
|Tawam Hospital COVID-19 Vaccination Center
|View Map
|18
|Sinayat Al Ain COVID-19 Vaccination Center
|View Map
|19
|Laser Screening (DPI) Center – Al Hili
|View Map
|20
|Burjeel Royal Hospital LLC
|View Map
|21
|Medeor 24×7 International Hospital
|View Map
|22
|Mediclinic Al Jowhara Hospital
|View Map
|23
|Mediclinic Al Ain Hospital
|View Map
|24
|Mediclinic Al Yahar
|View Map
|25
|NMC Specialty Hospital – Al Ain
|View Map
|26
|Imperial College London Diabetes Center – Al Ain Branch
|View Map
|27
|Capital Health Screening Center Al Ain Branch
|View Map
|28
|Amana Healthcare Medical and Rehabilitation Hospital – Al Ain Branch
|View Map
Al Dhafra Region
|No.
|Location
|Location Map
|1
|Ghyathi Hospital
|View Map
|2
|Liwa Hospital
|View Map
|3
|Mirfa Hospital
|View Map
|4
|Silla Hospital
|View Map
|5
|Al Dhafra Family Medicine Center (DFMC)
|View Map
|6
|Delma Hospital
|View Map
|7
|Abu Al Abyad Clinic
|View Map
|8
|Sir Bani Yas Clinic
|View Map
|9
|Burjeel Oasis Medical Centre
|View Map
|10
|Mediclinic Madinat Zayed
|View Map
Majalis
|No.
|Location
|Location Map
|1
|Al Bateen Majlis – Abu Dhabi
|View Map
|2
|Al Manhal Majlis – Abu Dhabi
|View Map
|3
|Al Mushref Majlis – Abu Dhabi
|View Map
|4
|Al Wathba Majlis – Abu Dhabi
|View Map
|5
|Rabdan Majlis – Abu Dhabi
|View Map
|6
|Al Wathba South Majlis – Abu Dhabi
|View Map
|7
|The First Emirati Astronaut Majlis – Abu Dhabi
|View Map
|8
|Mohamed Khalaf Majlis – Abu Dhabi
|View Map
|9
|Falaj Hazaa Majlis – Al Ain
|View Map
|10
|Al Sarooj Majlis – Al Ain
|View Map
|11
|Alkhabisi Majlis – Al Ain
|View Map
|12
|Um Ghafa Majlis – Al Ain
|View Map
|13
|Suwaihan Majlis – Al Ain
|View Map
|14
|Al Rhowdha Majlis – Al Ain
|View Map
|15
|Zakher Majlis – Al Ain
|View Map
|16
|Manazef Majlis – Al Ain
|View Map
|17
|Al Dhaher Majlis – Al Ain
|View Map
|18
|Al Markhaniya Majlis – Al Ain
|View Map
|19
|Al Wiqan Majlis – Al Ain
|View Map
|20
|Al Taweyya Majlis – Al Ain
|View Map
|21
|Al Reef Majlis – Al Ain
|View Map
|22
|Al Mas’oudi Majlis – Al Ain
|View Map
|23
|Madinat Zayed Majlis – Al Dhafra
|View Map
|24
|Delma Majlis – Al Dhafra
|View Map
|25
|Mohammed Al Falahi Al Yasi Majlis – Al Dhafra
|View Map
|26
|Silla Majlis – Al Dhafra
|View Map
|27
|Liwa Majlis – Al Dhafra
|View Map
|28
|Mubarak bin Qarran Majlis
|View Map
The past six weeks have seen increased efforts to reach and prioritize the vaccination of the elderly, those with chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and respiratory diseases, and people of determination.
On March 20, His Excellency AbdulRahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of MoHAP, announced that 72.89 percent of the elderly and those with chronic diseases have now received a Covid-19 vaccine. He also announced that 56.59 percent of the eligible population have received a Covid-19 vaccine.
To find out more about where to receive a free Covid-19 vaccine, visit www.doh.gov.ae.
