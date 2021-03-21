Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LIST: 109 centers in Abu Dhabi where residents can get free COVID-19 vaccine

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DOH) invites all eligible members of the population to book vaccination appointments, starting from Sunday, 21 March, in line with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP)’s vaccine rollout plan

Those eligible include UAE citizens and residents aged 16 and above, who can receive a free Covid-19 vaccination in more than 100 locations across Abu Dhabi emirate. Booking is required for those choosing to vaccinate, apart from those in vulnerable groups.

Here’s the complete list of healthcare centers providing COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi

No. Location Location Map
1 Al Bahia Healthcare Center View Map
2 Baniyas Healthcare Center View Map
3 Al Bateen Healthcare Center View Map
4 Al Falah Healthcare Center View Map
5 Madinat Khalifa Healthcare Center View Map
6 Al Khatim Healthcare Center View Map
7 Madinat Mohamed Bin Zayed Healthcare Center View Map
8 Al Maqtaa Healthcare Center View Map
9 Al Mushrif Children’s Specialty Center View Map
10 Al Samha Healthcare Center View Map
11 Al Zafaranah Diagnostic & Screening Center View Map
12 Disease Prevention & Screening Centers – Musaffah View Map
13 Disease Prevention & Screening Centers – Abu Dhabi View Map
14 SEHA COVID-19 Vaccination Center – Mena View Map
15 Al Mafraq Field Hospital View Map
16 Burjeel Hospital LLC View Map
17 Burjeel Medical Center – Shamkha View Map
18 Burjeel Medical Center – Shahama View Map
19 Burjeel Medical Center – Al Zeina View Map
20 Burjeel Medical Center – Yas Mall View Map
21 Burjeel MHPC Marina Medical Center View Map
22 Burjeel Day Surgery Centre View Map
23 Medeor 24×7 Hospital View Map
24 LLH Hospital View Map
25 Lifecare Hospital – Musaffah View Map
26 LLH Hospital – Musaffah View Map
27 Lifecare Hospital – Baniyas View Map
29 Burjeel Medical City View Map
29 Mediclinic AL Noor Hospital View Map
30 Mediclinic Airport Road View Map
31 NMC Specialty Hospital – Abu Dhabi View Map
32 NMC Royal Hospital – Khalifa City View Map
33 Bareen International Hospital View Map
34 Capital Health Screening Center Al Jazeera Sports Club Branch View Map
35 Healthpoint Hospital Abu Dhabi View Map
36 Imperial College London Diabetes Center – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Branch View Map
37 Imperial College London Diabetes Center – Zayed Sports City Branch View Map
38 Amana Healthcare Rehabilitation Center located at Healthpoint View Map
39 HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, Al Bateen St. View Map
40 HealthPlus Family Health Center, Al Forsan Village, Khalifa City View Map
41 Capital Health Screening Centre – Mussafah View Map
42 Mubadala Health Vaccination Clinic – IPIC Square View Map
43 Mubadala Health Vaccination Clinic located at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, P1 View Map

Al Ain

No. Location Location Map
1 Al Hayer Healthcare Center View Map
2 Al Hili Healthcare Center View Map
3 Al Jahili Healthcare Center View Map
4 Mezyad Healthcare Center View Map
5 Al Muwaiji Healthcare Center View Map
6 Neima Healthcare Center View Map
7 Oud Al Touba Diagnostic & Screening Center View Map
8 Al Quaa Healthcare Center View Map
9 Al Shwaib Healthcare Center View Map
10 Sweihan Healthcare Center View Map
11 Al Towayya Children’s Specialty Center View Map
12 Al Yahar Healthcare Center View Map
13 Remah Healthcare Center View Map
14 Disease Prevention & Screening Centers – Al Ain View Map
15 Al Khazna Healthcare Center View Map
16 SEHA COVID-19 Vaccination Center – Al Ain View Map
17 Tawam Hospital COVID-19 Vaccination Center View Map
18 Sinayat Al Ain COVID-19 Vaccination Center View Map
19 Laser Screening (DPI) Center – Al Hili View Map
20 Burjeel Royal Hospital LLC View Map
21 Medeor 24×7 International Hospital View Map
22 Mediclinic Al Jowhara Hospital View Map
23 Mediclinic Al Ain Hospital View Map
24 Mediclinic Al Yahar View Map
25 NMC Specialty Hospital – Al Ain View Map
26 Imperial College London Diabetes Center – Al Ain Branch View Map
27 Capital Health Screening Center Al Ain Branch View Map
28 Amana Healthcare Medical and Rehabilitation Hospital – Al Ain Branch View Map

Al Dhafra Region

No. Location Location Map
1 Ghyathi Hospital View Map
2 Liwa Hospital View Map
3 Mirfa Hospital View Map
4 Silla Hospital View Map
5 Al Dhafra Family Medicine Center (DFMC) View Map
6 Delma Hospital View Map
7 Abu Al Abyad Clinic View Map
8 Sir Bani Yas Clinic View Map
9 Burjeel Oasis Medical Centre View Map
10 Mediclinic Madinat Zayed View Map

Majalis

No. Location Location Map
1 Al Bateen Majlis – Abu Dhabi View Map
2 Al Manhal Majlis – Abu Dhabi View Map
3 Al Mushref Majlis – Abu Dhabi View Map
4 Al Wathba Majlis – Abu Dhabi View Map
5 Rabdan Majlis – Abu Dhabi View Map
6 Al Wathba South Majlis – Abu Dhabi View Map
7 The First Emirati Astronaut Majlis – Abu Dhabi View Map
8 Mohamed Khalaf Majlis – Abu Dhabi View Map
9 Falaj Hazaa Majlis – Al Ain View Map
10 Al Sarooj Majlis – Al Ain View Map
11 Alkhabisi Majlis – Al Ain View Map
12 Um Ghafa Majlis – Al Ain View Map
13 Suwaihan Majlis – Al Ain View Map
14 Al Rhowdha Majlis – Al Ain View Map
15 Zakher Majlis – Al Ain View Map
16 Manazef Majlis – Al Ain View Map
17 Al Dhaher Majlis – Al Ain View Map
18 Al Markhaniya Majlis – Al Ain View Map
19 Al Wiqan Majlis – Al Ain View Map
20 Al Taweyya Majlis – Al Ain View Map
21 Al Reef Majlis – Al Ain View Map
22 Al Mas’oudi Majlis – Al Ain View Map
23 Madinat Zayed Majlis – Al Dhafra View Map
24 Delma Majlis – Al Dhafra View Map
25 Mohammed Al Falahi Al Yasi Majlis – Al Dhafra View Map
26 Silla Majlis – Al Dhafra View Map
27 Liwa Majlis – Al Dhafra View Map
28 Mubarak bin Qarran Majlis View Map

The past six weeks have seen increased efforts to reach and prioritize the vaccination of the elderly, those with chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and respiratory diseases, and people of determination.

On March 20, His Excellency AbdulRahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of MoHAP, announced that 72.89 percent of the elderly and those with chronic diseases have now received a Covid-19 vaccine. He also announced that 56.59 percent of the eligible population have received a Covid-19 vaccine.

To find out more about where to receive a free Covid-19 vaccine, visit www.doh.gov.ae.

