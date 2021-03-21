Latest NewsNewsTFT News

GUIDE: Step-by-step process to book your free COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Dubai

Dubai residents can now avail their free COVID-19 vaccine by setting an appointment through the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

This, after the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that all Emiratis and residents eligible for COVID-19 vaccination can begin booking their appointments to get the jab starting March 21.

Here are the steps:

– Register for an account with the DHA through the website: https://services.dha.gov.ae/eservices/DHAWeb/Default.aspx?FormLanguage=English

– Download the DHA app
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ae.gov.dha.flagship&hl=
Apple: https://apps.apple.com/ae/app/dha-%d9%87%d9%8a%d8%a6%d8%a9-%d8%a7%d9%84%d8%b5%d8%ad%d8%a9-%d8%a8%d8%af%d8%a8%d9%8a/id1437186269

– Log in using your DHA Account or UAE Pass

– Select “BOOK COVID-19 VACCINE”

– Follow the symptom checker process Answer the questions carefully to determine your eligibility for taking the vaccine

– Schedule your appointment by choosing the nearest center and the suitable time

– Review the details and confirm your appointment

– You will receive an SMS to confirm your appointment. Please read the consent form before attending the clinic.

Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, said that 72.89 percent of elderly Emiratis and residents and those with chronic diseases have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and that 56.59 percent of the eligible population have been inoculated against the disease.

In line with the Ministry’s plans as well as the objectives of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign, to ensure acquired community immunity, the Ministry has urged all the eligible population to get vaccinated and to encourage their family members, friends, and colleagues to follow suit for their common good.

The UAE has approved four Covid vaccines for emergency uses including Sinopharm; Pfizer-BioNTech; Sputnik V; and Oxford-AstraZeneca. In addition, MoHAP is constantly working to get the entire UAE population vaccinated as soon as possible.

The UAE has to date administered 7,181,056 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, at a net rate of 72.61 doses per 100 people.

