DOH records 7,757 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 663,794

The Department of Health (DOH) reported 7,757 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, March 21. This is slightly lower compared to Saturday’s 7,999 new cases.

The overall total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is now at 663,794.

DOH also reported 39 fatalities and 15,288 recoveries.

Total active COVID-19 cases in the country are now at 73,072.

RELATED STORY: OCTA warns PH may record 10,000 daily COVID-19 cases by end of March

The OCTA research team said that the country may reach 10,000 daily COVID-19 cases by the end of this month if government interventions will not work.

“We’re likely to see 5,000 cases in NCR alone by end of the month, and at least mga 10,000 cases sa buong Pilipinas by end of the month,” OCTA Research fellow Dr. Guido David said in an ABS-CBN News report.

“In terms of numbers, itong record-breaking number natin hindi pa ito ang full, sad to say,” he said.

READ ON: Duque admits PH did not expect increase in COVID-19 cases

“Ayaw nating mangyari ‘yan, pero ‘yan ang katotohanan kasi may momentum ‘yung trend, may momentum ‘yung pandemic right now and mahirap pigilan ‘yung momentum especially at this level na were getting 7,000 cases, 3,800 in Metro Manila,” David added.

David said the reproduction number, or number of new people who get infected from one person, is at 1.95 in Metro Manila and 1.68 in the country.

“Hindi pa natin nakita masyado ‘yung pagbaba o pag slowdown ng trend,” the expert said. (TDT)

