DICT to install additional free WiFi sites in Visayas, Mindanao

Soon more areas in Visayas and Mindanao will have access to free internet as the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) eyes to deploy additional Free Wi-Fi for All sites in public places in the country.

“Your DICT remains true to its promise: wherever you are in the country, DICT will reach and connect you. We will continue to face whatever challenge that lies ahead and pave the way for our next generation of citizens and leaders: our children,” DICT Secretary Gregorio Honasan II said in a statement on Saturday.

The Visayas Cluster 2 of the agency aims to provide more Free Wi-Fi sites in 267 targeted barangays within the year.

Seventy of the 267 targeted areas are under Managed Information System – Geographical Isolated Disadvantageous Areas (MIS GIDA) and will be provided with Free Internet using very small aperture terminal (VSAT) technology.

Meanwhile, the Mindanao Cluster of DICT is set to launch more Free Wi-Fi sites in the coming months.

As of March 10 this year, there are a total of 8,170 Free Wi-Fi sites deployed across the country.

“Following President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s directive to connect the government to other governments, businesses and citizens, we have ramped up our efforts to install more Free Wi-Fi sites across the country,” Honasan said.

“Considering our current situation, we will further double and even triple our efforts to provide connectivity to all Filipinos to help them adopt and thrive in the new normal through various opportunities found online,” he furthered.

Republic Act 10929 or the Free Internet Access in Public Places Act mandates the DICT to oversee the deployment of Free Wi-Fi sites in public places nationwide. (RA)