COVID-19: UAE reports 1,717 new cases, total now at 440,355

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 237,479 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 1,717 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 440,355.

The ministry also reported five patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 1,438.

MOHAP also reported 1,960 individuals who have already recovered from the coronavirus disease, with the total now at 422,696.

This brings the total number of active cases to 16,221 as of March 21.

RELATED STORY: UAE begins registration for mass COVID-19 vaccination drive for public

MOHAP has urged all Emiratis and residents eligible for COVID-19 vaccination to start booking appointments for inoculation starting Sunday, March 21, now that the six-week priority entitlement given to people who are most at risk of infection is over.

Those eligible for vaccination, including citizens and residents aged 16 and above, can now get inoculated for free in any of the 205 vaccination locations available nationwide, the ministry said in a statement tonight.

The statement said it’s incumbent on those opting for vaccination to get prior booking as those who are most vulnerable to infection will continue to be received by vaccination centres without prior booking.

The past six weeks saw a collaborative effort made by all health departments to prioritise those most at risk of infection, including the elderly and people with chronic diseases, such as heart, diabetes, and respiratory illnesses.

