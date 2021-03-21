BREAKING: Metro Manila, nearby provinces to go on ‘bubble’ to curb COVID-19 spread

Following the alarming spike of COVID-19 cases in the country, the government is imposing added restrictions to the National Capital Region, the epicenter of the pandemic, to stem the spread of COVID-19.

In an emergency press briefing on Sunday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that there will be no metrowide lockdown, but several areas will be under a sort of ‘bubble’ to curb the COVID-19 spread.

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal will be under the so-called bubble.

Under the new policy, non-essential travel will be prohibited in and out of Metro Manila and other provinces covered by the ‘bubble’.

The following will be exempted from the restrictions:

Essential workers Health and emergency frontline workers Government officials Duly-authorized humanitarian actors Persons travelling for medical purporses Persons going to the airport to travel abroad Anyone crossing zones for work or borders ROFs and OFWs

Public transportation will be fully operational and at its current capacity. Biking and walking are also encouraged.

All mass gatherings are also prohibited including religious activities. Weddings, baptism,s and funerals will only be limited to 10 persons in the next two weeks.

The government and the executive branch will also implement a 30% workforce with the majority of its workers under the work-from-home setup.

The private sector is also being encouraged to follow the 30% capacity. (TDT)