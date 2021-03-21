Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BREAKING: Metro Manila, nearby provinces to go on ‘bubble’ to curb COVID-19 spread

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Following the alarming spike of COVID-19 cases in the country, the government is imposing added restrictions to the National Capital Region, the epicenter of the pandemic, to stem the spread of COVID-19.

In an emergency press briefing on Sunday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that there will be no metrowide lockdown, but several areas will be under a sort of ‘bubble’ to curb the COVID-19 spread.

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal will be under the so-called bubble.

RELATED STORY: DOH asks public to act with extreme vigilance amid surge of COVID-19 cases

Under the new policy, non-essential travel will be prohibited in and out of Metro Manila and other provinces covered by the ‘bubble’.

The following will be exempted from the restrictions:

  1. Essential workers
  2. Health and emergency frontline workers
  3. Government officials
  4. Duly-authorized humanitarian actors
  5. Persons travelling for medical purporses
  6. Persons going to the airport to travel abroad
  7. Anyone crossing zones for work or borders
  8. ROFs and OFWs

Public transportation will be fully operational and at its current capacity. Biking and walking are also encouraged.

READ ON: OCTA warns PH may record 10,000 daily COVID-19 cases by end of March

All mass gatherings are also prohibited including religious activities. Weddings, baptism,s and funerals will only be limited to 10 persons in the next two weeks.

The government and the executive branch will also implement a 30% workforce with the majority of its workers under the work-from-home setup.

The private sector is also being encouraged to follow the 30% capacity. (TDT)

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

LOOK: Nakheel’s Palm Tower residences to open in October, apartments available from AED 1.7 million

15 mins ago
7th FEME Forum with Ambassador Quintana7th FEME Forum with Ambassador Quintana

Ambassador Quintana engages with Filipino women entrepreneurs, professionals and community leaders

36 mins ago
TFT_COVID UAE update General genericc

COVID-19: UAE reports 1,717 new cases, total now at 440,355

47 mins ago

GUIDE: Step-by-step process to book your free COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Dubai

54 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button