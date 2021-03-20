OWWA urges OFWs to postpone PH visit due to rising numbers COVID-19 cases

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) advised OFWs not to head back home to the Philippines due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

“My advice to our beloved OFW: kindly postpone your planned trip to our dear country, because there’s an increase in the new cases of Covid-19 and the escalation of stayers in our hotel quarantine facilities,” said OWWA chief Hans Leo Cacdac on Twitter.

RELATED STORY: ‘Highest ever’ PH logs 7,999 new COVID-19 cases

The Philippines’ latest tally added 7,999 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, another record-high as of late for the country. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 656,056.

Cacdac, however, assured that the agency is looking for hotels in Metro Manila’s nearby provinces to accommodate returning OFWs.

READ ON: Duque admits PH did not expect increase in COVID-19 cases

“If it’s possible, postpone your scheduled trip to the country,” Cacdac said.

On Friday, the National Task Force against Covid-19 issued Memorandum Circular No. 6 which allows all Filipinos abroad to enter the country amid a temporary travel ban which will be in effect from March 22 to April 21.