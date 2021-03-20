Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OWWA urges OFWs to postpone PH visit due to rising numbers COVID-19 cases

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) advised OFWs not to head back home to the Philippines due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

“My advice to our beloved OFW: kindly postpone your planned trip to our dear country, because there’s an increase in the new cases of Covid-19 and the escalation of stayers in our hotel quarantine facilities,” said OWWA chief Hans Leo Cacdac on Twitter.

The Philippines’ latest tally added 7,999 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, another record-high as of late for the country. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 656,056.

Cacdac, however, assured that the agency is looking for hotels in Metro Manila’s nearby provinces to accommodate returning OFWs.

“If it’s possible, postpone your scheduled trip to the country,” Cacdac said.

On Friday, the National Task Force against Covid-19 issued Memorandum Circular No. 6 which allows all Filipinos abroad to enter the country amid a temporary travel ban which will be in effect from March 22 to April 21.

