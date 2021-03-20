Malacanang denies Metro Manila will be under ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque denied reports that Metro Manila will be placed under a metro-wide ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown.

“False,” Roque said in a text message sent to GMA News.

The circulating message said that the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases was going to announce a lockdown that would take advantage of the Holy Week break, and that non-essential businesses would be closed across the NCR or in special concern areas.

The country set another record high in new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, the Department of Health reported 7,999 new COVID-19 cases, the highest since the start of the pandemic.

The country has now 80,642 active COVID-19 cases.

30 more people died from the virus and the death toll is now at 12,930.

597 people have recovered, increasing the recovery rate at 562,484. This is the second time the country broke its record in the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque admitted that the government did not expect the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Duque said the country needed to make adjustments after the restrictions were eased according to a report on GMA News.

“Hindi naman natin alam na papalo ng ganito kataas. So we have to make the adjustments,” he said.

“Mas maraming nagkakahawaan. Ngayon na tumaas. O, para muna tayo. Ganon talaga, e. We have to bounce. Parang cha-cha-cha ka e. ‘Di ba, ‘di ba? One step back, two steps forward,” he added. (TDT)