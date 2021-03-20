Magnitude 7.2 quake hits northeast Japan, tsunami advisory issued

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake hits off northeast Japan on Saturday according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

A tsunami advisory has been issued. The quake hit at 6:09 pm (0909 GMT) in Pacific waters off Miyagi region with a depth of 60 kilometers, the JMA said.

As of this posting, Japanese authorities reported no immediate damage after the quake from Miyagi, and local utilities were inspecting the status of the region’s nuclear plants, according to local media.

Philvolcs on the other hand said it was not expecting a tsunami to hit the Philippines.

The quake and tsunami threat come just ten years after a magnitude 9 quake hit the same area in 2011. (TDT)