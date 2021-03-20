Health workers may call for timeout if COVID-19 infections surge persists – PGH

Health workers may seek for timeout if the surge of COVID-19 infections persists, the spokesman form the Philippine General Hospital said on Saturday.

“Hindi pa po kami humihingi ng timeout pero nadadama na namin ‘yung sipa ulit. At the same time, pilay kami dahil may ilan kaming health care workers na may sakit so naapektuhan ‘yung aming pagma-man ng aming mga post so medyo nakakaramdam na rin ng pagod so there is a possibility baka kung talagang medyo umaapaw na humingi rin kami ng timeout,” Dr. Jonas del Rosario told ABS-CBN News.

He said they are concerned about the projections of OCTA Research Group that COVID-19 cases may surge to 8,000 in a day by end of the month if the virus is not contained.

Health workers asked for a timeout last August 2020 as the country’s health care system is getting overwhelmed with surge of COVID-19 cases. This resulted to the imposition of modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.

Del Rosario said they are seeing more COVID-19 patients being admitted despite the interventions done by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19.

He added that they are yet to feel the effect of the unified curfew implemented by local government units in metro Manila.

“Parang ‘di pa po namin nararamdaman dahil patuloy pa pagdagsa ng mga pasyente sa PGH. Marami ang nasa waiting list. Sa ngayon nasa 164 patients ang naka-admit,” he said.

Del Rosario said the government hospital had to expand their COVID bed capacity from 180 beds to 225 to accommodate more patients.

He also added that the intensive care unit is at full capacity already.

Meanwhile, he also urged other hospitals to admit non COVID patients so they can focus on patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Apela ngayon ng PGH na tulungan kami ng ibang ospital na tanggapin ‘yung ibang may non-COVID diagnosis, sa kanila muna. ‘Wag na muna nilang ipadala sa amin dahil ngayon po ay naka-focus kami sa COVID,” he said. (RA)