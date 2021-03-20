Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai delays launch of DMSat-1

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has announced the postponement of the launch of DMSat-1.

The launch of the region’s first environmental nanometric satellite was supposed to be launched on March 20 around 10:07 UAE time.

DMSat-1 is part of a high-technology project undertaken to develop solutions to environmental challenges and address climate change. The satellite will be launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Using state-of-the-art space technologies, DMSat-1 will monitor, collect and analyse environmental data as well as measure air pollutants and greenhouse gases. The environmental satellite will also help create maps of the concentration and distribution of greenhouse gases in Dubai and the UAE, and study seasonal changes in the presence of these gases.

Data provided by the satellite will be used in several areas including finding solutions to environmental challenges, developing long-term plans to address urban pollution and climate change and environmental forecasting in Dubai. This data will also help enhance the emirate’s leading role in developing quality projects and pioneering research in the domain of climate change.

The DMSat-1 project will help build new capabilities in the field of environmental research at the local level, and provide new opportunities for harnessing space technology to enhance environmental sustainability.

Overseen by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, the project was implemented in collaboration with local and international research teams. Based on Dubai Municipality’s requirements, MBRSC built the satellite in collaboration with the Space Flight Laboratory (SFL) at the University of Toronto, which has a successful history of launching satellites similar to DMSat-1.

MBRSC has yet to announce an updated new official date of the launch.

More details to follow.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

OWWA urges OFWs to postpone PH visit due to rising numbers COVID-19 cases

5 mins ago

Health workers may call for timeout if COVID-19 infections surge persists – PGH

1 hour ago

BREAKING: ‘Highest ever’ PH logs 7,999 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Sultan Al Jaber cites UAE’s visionary leadership, efforts of onground teams, behind world-class success of COVID-19 vaccination inoculation drive

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button