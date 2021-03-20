Customs bureau seizes Php 5.2 million ecstasy tablets in Pampanga

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Saturday said that it has confiscated Php 5.2 million worth of ecstasy tablets smuggled in the country from Germany.

BOC conducted the controlled delivery operation in coordination with the Enforcement and Security Service (ESS) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to seized 3,100 pieces of ecstasy tablets from a claimant in Dau, Mabalacat Pampanga on March 18, 2021.

The said tablets were found hidden in a parcel containing Orthopedic jelly shoes, flexible led mirror, dust buster, hand mixer, and a birdhouse display.

Authorities arrested the claimant who appeared in the scene claiming that she bared the authorization letter to receive the parcel containing the drugs which were consigned to a certain Zhyelle Marquez Ancheta.

The claimant, identified as Agatha Lavadia Palen, was taken into custody by PDEA.

An investigation is currently undergoing for possible violation of RA 9165 also known as the Anti-illegal Drugs Act as well as Section 1400 of RA 10863 also known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

The bureau also warned the public to be careful when claiming packages especially when it is done as a favor as this may be the means of certain unscrupulous individuals to smuggle illegal drugs into the country. (RA)