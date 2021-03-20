BREAKING: ‘Highest ever’ PH logs 7,999 new COVID-19 cases

The country set another record high in new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, the Department of Health reported 7,999 new COVID-19 cases, the highest since the start of the pandemic.

The country has now 80,642 active COVID-19 cases.

30 more people died from the virus and the death toll is now at 12,930.

597 people have recovered increasing the recovery rate at 562,484.

This is the second time the country broke its record in the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque admitted that the government did not expect the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Duque said the country needed to make adjustments after the restrictions were eased according to a report on GMA News.

“Hindi naman natin alam na papalo ng ganito kataas. So we have to make the adjustments,” he said.

“Mas maraming nagkakahawaan. Ngayon na tumaas. O, para muna tayo. Ganu’n talaga, e. We have to bounce. Parang cha-cha-cha ka e. ‘Di ba, ‘di ba? One step back, two steps forward,” he added. (TDT)