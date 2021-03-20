Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Apple orders recall of batches of iPhone 11 following touchscreen issues

Apple has issued a recall for batches of iPhone 11 which were found to have problems with its touchscreen.

“Apple has determined that a small percentage of iPhone 11 displays may stop responding to touch due to an issue with the display module. Affected devices were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020,” read the statement from Apple.

A service campaign has been launched in coordination with the UAE’s Ministry of Economy to facilitate the return of the defective iPhone 11 models.

The company also advised iPhone 11 users in the country to check their serial numbers and log it in this website to check if they are eligible for the program: https://support.apple.com/en-ae/iphone-11-display-module-replacement-program

This replacement for their screen will be free-of-charge.

No other iPhone models will be part of this campaign, according to the statement from the international phone manufacturer.

