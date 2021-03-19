Latest News

All Filipino citizens now exempted from PH travel entry restrictions

The National Task Force (NTF) against COVID-19 has revised its previous order banning returning non-overseas Filipinos.

All Filipino citizens will now be allowed to enter the country, a memorandum released on Friday said.

The entry ban on foreign nationals, however, will stand effective March 22 to April 21. The date of effectivity was changed from the previous order of March 20 to April 19.

However, the new memorandum on international travel states that the 1,500 daily passenger cap for internaional inbound passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) remains.

Some senators earlier questioned the move of the government on imposing the passenger limit on international arrivals saying it is ‘ineffective’.

