Son’s death anniv becomes luck charm of Pinay who won AED500,000 (PHP6.5M) in Mahzooz raffle

A Filipina based in Sharjah who bought a ticket for the Mahzooz raffle last March 8, the anniversary of his son’s death, took home AED500,000 or approximately PHP6.5 million pesos.

The 38-year-old Pinay expat matched five out of six numbers to split the one million dirham to a Pakistani national named Farhan during the raffle draw on March 13, reported Gulf News.

Catherine, who is married and two other kids, said she felt “something big was going to happen” on the day she bought the ticket.

“That day, I had a feeling that I just couldn’t understand. I just knew that something big was going to happen,” she said.

Catherine lost her child a few years ago to a rare disease called biliary atresia, a liver disorder that requires a transplant.

Catherine also shared how she got the winning numbers 3, 8, 19, 24, 25 and 47.

“The numbers I chose are all related to us. 3 is my eldest son’s birthday, 8 is the anniversary of the death of my second son, 19 is my youngest son’s birthday, 24 is my birthday and 25 appeared in my dreams,” she said.

As for her plans for the prize, Catherine bared that she intends to share it with her family and donate to their church as well as patients suffering from biliary atresia.

“This money will be spread out – we will give a portion to the church, donate to biliary atresia patients, give some to my siblings and start a business of our own,” she said.

