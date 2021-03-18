Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Roque denies he’s quarantined at luxury hotel 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque denied claims that he is staying in a posh hotel in Manila for quarantine purposes.

Earlier this week, Roque announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“That is fake news. Iyong tsinitsimis po na nandoon ako sa Pasay, I do not even know if we have the means to pay for that hotel,” Roque said in a media briefing.

“Masyadong grabe po ‘yan, 7-star hotel po ‘yan. Ang alam ko po, 2- to 3- star hotels lang po ang kinukuha natin, including motels. Hindi naman po ako nasa motel,” he added.

The government has tapped hotels as quarantine facilities for no or mild COVID-19 symptoms.

Roque earlier said he was asymptomatic. He said he was consulting his doctor if it would be better to go home because he has noticed that other people staying at his hotel seemed to have symptoms.

“The rooms are fast being occupied, and I understand we’re also in full capacity,” Roque said. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PAL suspends flights between Dubai and Manila on March 18

12 mins ago

PAL flights from Saudi to be re-routed to Cebu on March 19

27 mins ago

PH to sign deal with one-shot Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine

56 mins ago

FDA: AstraZeneca assures COVID-19 vaccines are safe 

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button