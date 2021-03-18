Roque denies he’s quarantined at luxury hotel 

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque denied claims that he is staying in a posh hotel in Manila for quarantine purposes.

Earlier this week, Roque announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“That is fake news. Iyong tsinitsimis po na nandoon ako sa Pasay, I do not even know if we have the means to pay for that hotel,” Roque said in a media briefing.

“Masyadong grabe po ‘yan, 7-star hotel po ‘yan. Ang alam ko po, 2- to 3- star hotels lang po ang kinukuha natin, including motels. Hindi naman po ako nasa motel,” he added.

The government has tapped hotels as quarantine facilities for no or mild COVID-19 symptoms.

Roque earlier said he was asymptomatic. He said he was consulting his doctor if it would be better to go home because he has noticed that other people staying at his hotel seemed to have symptoms.

“The rooms are fast being occupied, and I understand we’re also in full capacity,” Roque said. (TDT)