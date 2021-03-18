PH to sign deal with one-shot Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine

The country is expecting to sign an agreement with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Johnson and Johnson (J&J).

J&J has developed a one-time shot vaccine against the coronavirus disease. In an interview on CNN Philippines, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said that signing a deal with the company may happen anytime soon.

“Finafinalize po namin, hopefully magkaroon ng signing this week or next week. Maganda po ito kasi single shot. Maganda rin sya sa South Africa variant,” Galvez said.

“Yung supply agreement. Pero nakita natin, limited lang yung kanyang doses. We are expecting by July. President Biden is looking to become independent from COVID by July,” he added.

J&J already received the emergency use license from the World Health Organization.

The Philippines has so far received more than 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from COVAX Facility and 600,000 CoronaVac jabs.

The government expects to receive 2.3 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of March.

The country aims to vaccinate 50 to 70 million this year to achieve herd immunity for a “better Christmas”. (TDT)