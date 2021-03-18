PAL suspends flights between Dubai and Manila on March 18

Philippine Airlines (PAL) has announced the cancellation of some international flights, including those between Dubai and Manila, following the government’s decision to impose a month-long temporarily entry suspension for returning non-OFWs and foreigners due to rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

RELATED NEWS: PAL flights from Saudi to be re-routed to Cebu on March 19

Exempted from the ongoing travel ban are overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“New quarantine capacity limitations have prompted authorities to impose flight arrival restrictions at Manila airport, thus requiring airlines to cancel some previously scheduled flights and/or may re-route other flights to other airports such as Cebu and Clark. Please check regularly for flight schedule updates,” the airline said.

PAL has cancelled PR 658/659 – Manila-Dubai-Manila on March 18.

Meanwhile, PR 658 Manila-Dubai and PR 659 Dubai-Manila will depart on March 28 (Sunday) instead of March 29 (Monday).

Other suspended flights on March 18 are the following:

PR 684/685 -Manila-Doha-Manila

PR 5682/5683 – Manila-Dammam-Manila

PR 116 – Manila-Vancouver

PR 102/103 – Manila-Los Angeles-Manila

Meanwhile, the airline on Wednesday announced that its flights from Dammam and Riyadh on March 19 will be re-routed to land at the Mactan Cebu International Airport instead of Manila.

“The re-routing to Cebu is necessary to avoid a full cancellation of your flight,” PAL said in a statement.

The government has allowed only 1,500 arriving passengers daily starting March 20.

This is down from the 4,000 daily arrivals at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) previously.

“All concerned agencies are hereby directed to limit the number of inbound international passengers to the country to only one thousand five hundred (1,500) a day and to temporarily suspend the entry of foreign nationals and returning overseas Filipinos who are non-OFWs,” the memorandum signed by NTF Chair Delfin Lorenzana.

The order also cited the number of cases with new COVID-19 variants involving returning overseas Filipinos.

As of March 13, around 18 of the new cases of the UK variant came from returning Filipinos.

The following are exempted from the month-long ban:

Holders of 9(c) visa

Medical repatriation endorsed by the Department of Foreign Affairs

Distressed returning overseas Filipinos

Emergency, humanitarian and analogous cases