Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man stands trial in Dubai for threatening to kill his employer

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

A 45-year-old man stood trial in Dubai on charges of threatening to kill his former boss.

The defendant, a Lebanese national, was dismissed from his marketing manager position at a Dubai-based company due to charges of fraud. He was also accused of assisting fugitives to escape the country.

According to the defendant’s former employer, the accused was sacked in 2018 after they learned that he had helped some people to flee UAE via Oman.

The employer, an investor, also said they discovered that defendant is stealing money from the company.

According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the defendant declined to return the money he stole and threatened to kill the investor.

He also contacted the investor’s Emirati sponsor and threatened that he will kill his former boss with the help of Lebanese militia.

The next hearing was set on April 12.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

BREAKING: Henry Sy’s granddaughter Jan Catherine Sy passes away at 29 

2 hours ago

#ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 150,097 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of March 18

4 hours ago
COVID UAE Generic 19g

COVID-19: UAE reports 2,101 new cases, total now at 434,465

4 hours ago

Carpio launches coalition to stop Duterte’s ‘anointed one’ in winning 2022 polls 

6 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button