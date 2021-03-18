Man stands trial in Dubai for threatening to kill his employer

A 45-year-old man stood trial in Dubai on charges of threatening to kill his former boss.

The defendant, a Lebanese national, was dismissed from his marketing manager position at a Dubai-based company due to charges of fraud. He was also accused of assisting fugitives to escape the country.

According to the defendant’s former employer, the accused was sacked in 2018 after they learned that he had helped some people to flee UAE via Oman.

The employer, an investor, also said they discovered that defendant is stealing money from the company.

According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the defendant declined to return the money he stole and threatened to kill the investor.

He also contacted the investor’s Emirati sponsor and threatened that he will kill his former boss with the help of Lebanese militia.

The next hearing was set on April 12.