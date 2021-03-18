Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COVID-19: UAE reports 2,101 new cases, total now at 434,465

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 198,328 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 2,101 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 434,465.

The ministry also reported 10 patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 1,424.

MOHAP also reported 2,628 individuals who have already recovered from the coronavirus disease, with the total now at 416,105.

This brings the total number of active cases to 16,936 as of March 18.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, stated that the health and safety of everyone living in the UAE shall remain a top priority, following the conclusion of the UAE Cabinet’s first meeting for 2021.

“At the end of the first UAE Cabinet meeting in 2021, during our 50th year, we stressed that we will continue our efforts and the journey of recovery shall not stop. Health protection will remain our priority, and our community will overcome this year enthusiastically towards the future,” said His Highness.

His Highness also stated that 2020 was an exceptional year full of national achievements in all sectors worthy of pride, noting that he is proud of the government’s successes, despite the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

He was also optimistic that 2021 would be a different and exceptional year.

“The UAE is beginning a new decade while continuing its journey of prosperity and leadership, as well as looking forward to accomplishing greater achievements and reinforcing its economic, education, community, and health sectors. Nothing will deter us from leading the race to the future,” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said.

