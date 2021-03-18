Carpio launches coalition to stop Duterte’s ‘anointed one’ in winning 2022 polls 

Former Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio has launched a new coalition to talk with possible candidates in the 2022 national elections.

Carpio said that they met with potential candidates like Vice President Leni Robredo, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Sen. Nancy Binay, Sen. Grace Poe, and former Sen. Antonio Trillanes.

The former justice however said that nothing is final on the list.

“We are prepared to accept suggestions from everyone… What is important is we agreed on the process that at the end of the day we will only choose one slate,” Carpio said.

Carpio said that before they endorse anyone, they will have a vetting process which would include surveys and interviews.

The potential candidates will be screened based on their track record, competence, and stand on crucial issues.

Carpio is spearheading the Sambayan national coalition which would seek Filipino leaders and unite them in a single slate for the 2022 national polls.

“The Filipino people deserve a better government. There are Filipino leaders who can do a much better job in running the government, reviving the economy, creating jobs for our people, and defending our territory and sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea,” Carpio said.

“This government is really incompetent. They’ve been tested and everybody is saying kulelat sila. So we have to offer a better alternative to our people because we don’t want the same thing to happen again, to continue in the next six years,” he said.

Carpio also slammed the government’s COVID-19 response.

“We should have the best candidates to institute good governance in the country. Without good governance, we will never progress. The Filipino people should elect national leaders who truly love our country and who would faithfully serve the Filipino people,” he added. (TDT)