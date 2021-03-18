Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BREAKING: Henry Sy’s granddaughter Jan Catherine Sy passes away at 29 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Photo credit: Philippine Properties by SMDC Facebook page

The granddaughter of business tycoon Henry Sy, Jan Catherine Sy has died. She was 29.

“Dear Family and Friends, tonight, March 18, 2021 at 6:35 p.m., our dearest daughter Jan Catherine Sy is now with the Lord Jesus already. Blessed be the name of the LORD. You give and take away. My heart will choose to say, Lord, BLESSED BE YOUR NAME!” the announcement said according to a report on ABS-CBN News.

Based on Facebook posts of the Sy family, Jan was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) early this week.

“She was in critical condition. She’s having a hard time, but she is fighting as hard as she can,” Jan’s brother posted.

In another post, a family member explained that Jan was exposed to bacteria or a virus that immediately affected her overall health.

The family has yet to issue an official statement.

This is a developing story. (TDT)

