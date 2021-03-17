UAE gov’t settles AED113 million debt of deceased Emiratis 

The Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee has settled AED112.9 worth of debt by 192 deceased Emiratis from 2012 to 2020.

In a report on the Khaleej Times, the committee held a dialogue with suburbs and villages to check on unpaid loans of those who passed away.

The government informed the court and creditors, and they cooperated in settling the unpaid loans.

Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, head of the department of suburbs and villages affairs said that it was the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah to settle the unpaid debts.

The main goal of the department is to create an active and positive social commitment so that citizens will fulfill their responsibilities to their respective societies.

One of the beneficiaries told the Khaleej Times that his deceased father used to have a lot of debts with banks, but unfortunately he died due to cardiac arrest.

“The bank approached us to pay off his debts, but we failed as it was a huge amount. We got in touch with the committee and provided them all the documents. It immediately addressed the issue and settled it. We would like to extend our thanks and appreciation to all those involved in this initiative,” the beneficiary added. (TDT)