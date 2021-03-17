Iceland to welcome vaccinated tourists 

Iceland has announced that it will be welcoming visitors who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This is part of the government’s move to boost its tourism sector. Individuals who received the full shot of vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency do not need to undergo testing or quarantine.

“The Icelandic government has announced that all those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to travel to Iceland without being subject to border measures, such as testing and quarantine,” the government said in a statement according to a report on Reuters.

The country previously exempted travellers from EU countries only.

Now the Icelandic government said that those who were fully vaccinated can enter Iceland.

“From 18 March, this exemption will apply to citizens outside the Schengen area, including the UK and USA,” said the statement.

Iceland is the latest country to welcome vaccinated tourists.

Georgia, Estonia, Poland, Romania, Madeira and the Seychelles are countries who already allow entry of vaccinated visitors. (TDT)