Latest NewsNewsTFT News

#ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 161,742 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of March 17

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 161,742 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to March 17, Wednesday, stands at 6,830,369 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 69.06 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: WHO urges vaccinated individuals to continue wearing masks, practice preventive measures

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Iceland to welcome vaccinated tourists 

40 mins ago

WATCH: RTA Dubai vaccinates over 20,000 bus, taxi drivers

41 mins ago

PH plans to produce local vaccine soon- Galvez

1 hour ago

UAE gov’t settles AED113 million debt of deceased Emiratis 

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button