Sharjah Charity to raise AED110 million for global Ramadan projects

The Sharjah Charity Association (SCA) has launched an impressive Ramadan campaign called ‘Joud’, meaning ‘generosity’ in Arabic, that aims to raise up to AED110 million to fund its various global initiatives during the Holy Month

“With the announcement of the launch of our Ramadan campaign, Joud, we are pleased to express our gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and to His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Vice-Sovereign of Sharjah, for their support and sponsorship of charitable projects,” Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Charity International.

Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed added that the pandemic cast direct knock-on effects on the stability of many families, as many have lost their jobs and income. The initiative, he said, aims to paint strokes of hope among people during the Holy Month.

The Joud campaign will implement Ramadan projects such as one million iftar meals worth AED15 million, delivery of food baskets to 25,000 beneficiaries for AED3.2 million, according to Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, executive director of SCA. These projects will not only be rolled out in the country but in other Muslim nations as well.

The campaign also includes several charitable initiatives covering 550 target families under Tafreej al-Karba.

Rent and electricity bills, school fees, and hospital care in deserving cases will be covered up to AED7.5 million.

SCA also plans to launch international campaigns such as “Little Hearts” at a cost of AED2.4 million, performing catheterization surgery on 251 children, and setting up nine schools in areas that lack these basic amenities.

They also seek to build 109 homes to shelter the poor and orphans and set up integrated charitable villages to provide a decent life to the needy at an estimated cost of AED8.7 million.

The SCA will also set up 17 mosques, which will cost AED5.5 million.