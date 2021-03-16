Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH gov’t says no to nationwide lockdown as COVID-19 cases surge

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 1 hour ago

Despite record-breaking new COVID-19 cases, Malacañang said that the government is not keen on imposing another nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus.

In his press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that a new lockdown needs a delicate balancing act.

RELATED STORY: ‘Maliit na bagay’, Duterte says on beating COVID-19 pandemic

“Going on a total lockdown is difficult. There are many more who are suffering due to the lockdown than those who get seriously ill due to COVID-19,” Roque said.

“If the number of cases rises and most of them are mild and asymptomatic, we should not close the economy if we have enough capacity to treat those who get seriously ill,” he added.

READ ON: Sara Duterte warns public against fake COVID-19 vaccines from black market

On Monday, the DOH logged 5,404 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily count this year and since August 14.

A research group said that localized lockdowns being imposed may work to slow down the spread of the virus but it needs to be backed up with other factors.

“Lockdowns may work against variant-driven surges, but they are more effective in tandem with expanded testing, contact tracing, and supported isolation. Local lockdowns are also more effective when communities support them,” the group said. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Sharjah Charity to raise AED110 million for global Ramadan projects

Sharjah Charity to raise AED110 million for global Ramadan projects

23 mins ago
Photo of WATCH: Ivana Alawi cries in touching moment with vendor during ‘undercover’ vlog

WATCH: Ivana Alawi cries in touching moment with vendor during ‘undercover’ vlog

1 hour ago
Photo of Ajman cafes allowed to stay until 1:00 AM

Ajman cafes allowed to stay until 1:00 AM

1 hour ago
Photo of Minors in Metro Manila banned from going out starting March 17

Minors in Metro Manila banned from going out starting March 17

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close