PH gov’t says no to nationwide lockdown as COVID-19 cases surge

Despite record-breaking new COVID-19 cases, Malacañang said that the government is not keen on imposing another nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus.

In his press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that a new lockdown needs a delicate balancing act.

“Going on a total lockdown is difficult. There are many more who are suffering due to the lockdown than those who get seriously ill due to COVID-19,” Roque said.

“If the number of cases rises and most of them are mild and asymptomatic, we should not close the economy if we have enough capacity to treat those who get seriously ill,” he added.

On Monday, the DOH logged 5,404 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily count this year and since August 14.

A research group said that localized lockdowns being imposed may work to slow down the spread of the virus but it needs to be backed up with other factors.

“Lockdowns may work against variant-driven surges, but they are more effective in tandem with expanded testing, contact tracing, and supported isolation. Local lockdowns are also more effective when communities support them,” the group said. (TDT)