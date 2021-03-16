Intramuros to close sites due to rise in COVID-19 cases 

The Intramuros Administration has ordered the temporary closure of its sites as COVID-19 cases in the country continue to rise.

On Monday, the Intramuros Administration said Fort Santiago, Baluarte de San Diego, Casa Manila Museum, Plaza Roma, President’s Gallery, and the top of the Walls will be closed “until further notice” according to a Facebook post.

The management added that all gates in Intramuros, except gates 3 (Manila Cathedral) and 11 (near DOLE-PLM) will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. in accordance with Metro Manila’s unified curfew hours.

Board and lodging establishments said that they need to report and coordinate with the barangay in order to be allowed to enter its gates.

All other plazas will be cleared of people at 6:30 PM.

The Intramuros Administration reopened some of its sites to the public last February.

However, the country recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in recent days. (TDT)