BREAKING: PH limits international flights to Manila from March 18-April 19

The Philippine government has ordered that all international inbound flights arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport will be limited to 1,500 passengers per day for all airlines.

This will be effective starting March 18 to April 19,2021. In an advisory shared by Philippine Airlines, the decision was from the advisory sent by the Civil Aeronautics Board or CAB.

RELATED STORY: NAIA One-Stop-Shops assist 473,000 OFWs for COVID-19 tests, quarantine facility assistance

“To comply with the restriction, airlines will need to cancel a number of international flights to and from Manila during the stated March 18 to April 19 period,” Philippine Airlines said in a statement.

“Philippine Airlines will operate our full international schedule for March 18 but we will be announcing in due course any flight cancellations on other days for the rest of the period,” the statement added.

The airline company assured that it will comply with the directives of the Bureau of Immigration on the type of travelers that will be allowed within the March 18-April 19 period.

READ ON: Five Dubai-bound OFWs barred from leaving NAIA

“Please note that certain passenger types will thus need to postpone their Manila-bound travels until after the stated period,” the statement added.

“Please stay posted for further updates, as we await the final announcements and information from the BI and the concerned authorities,” PAL announced.

The airline said that they are now preparing for the necessary adjustments to make sure that they cooperate with the government’s move to stop the spread of COVID-19. (TDT)