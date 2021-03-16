Applications to Expo 2020 Volunteers Program to close this March 31

The clock is ticking for UAE citizens and residents who want to act as ambassadors for the country and help welcome millions of visitors to the first World Expo in our region to sign up for the Expo 2020 Volunteers Programme, with applications set to close on 31 March 2021.

Following a huge response garnered with the support of Etisalat, the Official Premier Partner of Expo 2020 Volunteers, Expo 2020 Dubai has already received more than 160,000 expressions of interest, going above the initial target of 100,000 applications. The mega-event will engage 30,000 volunteers to be the face of Expo 2020 Dubai and help showcase Emirati culture, values and traditions to the world.

Abeer Al Hosani, Director, Expo 2020 Volunteers Programme, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “As the first World Expo to be held in the Arab world, Expo 2020 promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for all. Volunteers will be at the heart of the action, gaining lifelong skills, and exploring and networking with international visitors, participants, businessmen, entrepreneurs and more.

“We are delighted with the phenomenal response and commitment from the UAE community, who have been with us throughout this entire journey. I invite all those who have not yet submitted their applications to seize their chance before applications close on 31 March, and contribute to Expo’s volunteering legacy, which is built on the UAE’s deep-rooted spirit of volunteerism.”

Dr Ahmed Bin Ali, Group Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Etisalat said: “It has been a great honour to partner with the prestigious Expo 2020 Volunteers Programme and witness the overwhelming response from the UAE community to participate in the largest global event ever held in the Arab world – a mega-event that will engage volunteers to be the face of Expo 2020 and showcase Emirati culture, values and traditions to the world.

“This is also in line with our brand direction, ‘Together Matters’, which embodies the power of technology in connecting and enriching people’s lives, reflecting the UAE leadership’s principles of promoting co-existence, voluntary work and generosity.”

Designed with diversity and flexibility in mind, the Expo 2020 Volunteers Programme welcomes participation from everyone over the age of 18, regardless of their nationality or education level, as long as they are fluent in English, possess strong communication skills, and are able to volunteer for 10 shifts.

After the deadline, Expo 2020 will continue screening applications and conducting personal interviews to select an outstanding team of volunteers who will then be taken through a series of programmes and activities to prepare them to carry out their tasks.

Many volunteers have already supported in numerous milestone events in the journey to Expo 2020, which opens on 1 October 2021, including countdown celebrations, the ongoing Expo 2020 Pavilions Premiere and community engagement activities.

To learn more about why you should become an Expo 2020 Volunteer or to register your interest, visit expo2020dubai.com/programmes/volunteers.