Ajman cafes allowed to stay until 1:00 AM

The Ajman authorities have allowed all cafes in the Emirates to operate until 1 in the morning.

The Ajman Emergency and Crisis and Disaster Team said that cafes can operate past midnight starting last Monday, March 15, according to Ajman Police.

Earlier, Ajman cafes must close at 11:00 PM in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Ajman authorities, however, ordered the PCR testing for all service providers in the cafes and restaurants to be conducted weekly.

Those who were vaccinated with two doses against COVID-19 are exempted from the test.

Cafes are also asked to adhere to the social distancing of no less than two metres between the tables.

The table should have a maximum of 4 persons.

The Ajman Emergency and Crisis and Disaster Team has urged all restaurants and cafes owners to comply with the decision and at the same time follow all the necessary COVID-19 protocols. (TDT)