Vico Sotto tests negative for COVID-19, to continue quarantine 

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto has tested negative for COVID-19 after he was directly exposed to his driver who later on succumbed to the deadly disease.

“NEGATIVE ang result ng PCR test ko.Negative din yung nakasama namin sa sasakyan. Thank you for your messages and prayers. Let’s all do our part to prevent the spread of this virus and its variants,” Sotto said in a tweet.

Sotto earlier said that his last exposure to his driver was on March 10 before he was brought to the hospital.

“Nung nakaraang Biyernes, nawalan tayo ng isang matalik na kaibigan dahil sa COVID-19. Siya ‘yung driver ko kaya talagang close contact ako bagamat sumusunod kami sa health protocols,” Sotto said on his Facebook account.

The Pasig mayor said that he is not experiencing any symptoms and will still strictly comply with the quarantine protocols.

He will work remotely by the end of the month.

“We will follow the health protocols of the City Epidemiological Surveillance Unit and the Department of Health,” Sotto said.

Sotto also urged the public to have an enhanced community quarantine mindset amid the rising COVID-19 cases.

“Mag-voluntary ECQ tayo hangga’t kaya. Pero hindi na natin kayang bumalik sa ECQ talaga. Kawawa ang mga tao, hindi nga magkaka-COVID, mamamatay naman sa gutom. ‘Yung mga nananawagan sa ECQ, sila yung mga nakakain ng tatlong beses sa isang araw kahit di magtrabaho,” he added. (TDT)