Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sara Duterte warns public against fake COVID-19 vaccines from black market

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 13 mins ago

(PNA) – Mayor Sara Z. Duterte has warned the public against the supposed proliferation of fake vaccines in the “black market”.

In a radio interview Monday, Mayor Sara urged the public to be vigilant and be cautious on groups or individuals selling vaccines with dubious origins.

“The issue about the vaccines on the black market started last year. We have to keep in mind that the vaccine is facilitated and made available only to the national government. If there is an organization, person, or group offering these [fake] vaccines, you should raise red flags and think about it,” Duterte said.

RELATED STORY: ‘Huwag kayong magpaloko’: Sara Duterte warns about people soliciting money for her 2022 presidential run

She emphasized that the inoculation will only be administered by personnel from the Department of Health (DOH), provincial, city, and municipal health.

“Nobody has access to the vaccine except our government and from the DOH. If somebody would offer it, you better be cautious because it might only contain water and, obviously, it is fake,” Mayor Sara further added.

READ ON: ‘Bakit attracted sa ganitong pamumuno?’: Robredo reacts on Sara Duterte topping presidential surveys

Duterte also called on the public to report to the nearest police station if anybody was caught selling the said vaccines.

“They can also reach out to DOH, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for proper action and be spared from danger,” she added.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Ajman eases restrictions on cafes, restaurants from March 15

Ajman eases restrictions on cafes, restaurants from March 15

35 mins ago
Photo of Dubai Police, RTA launch campaign to promote safe driving on fast lane

Dubai Police, RTA launch campaign to promote safe driving on fast lane

1 hour ago
Photo of #ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 37,969 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of March 15

#ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 37,969 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of March 15

1 hour ago
Photo of Vico Sotto tests negative for COVID-19, to continue quarantine 

Vico Sotto tests negative for COVID-19, to continue quarantine 

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close