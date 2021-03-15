Nancy Binay hits government officials for violating COVID-19 protocols 

Senator Nancy Binay is calling out government officials who blatantly violate COVID-19 protocols amid the increasing number of new cases to the country.

In a statement, Binay denounced national leaders who make a full display of the “ningas-cogon” attitude and forget that the threat of COVID-19 was still high.

Binay also lamented that one year into the pandemic, the country has failed to make significant progress in dealing with the crisis.

“How can we expect people to consciously follow health protocols when even our national and local government officials do not conscientiously follow minimum health protocols?” Binay said.

“Kahit anong curfew o liquor ban ang gawin, if we see people in government freely traveling to beaches and resorts, and organizing public gatherings as if everything is back to normal, talagang magre-relax din ang mga tao,” she added.

Binay said that national leaders are sending the wrong signal to the public every time they assure the public that things are getting back to normal due to the arrival of limited vaccines.

“‘Wag sanang ningas-cogon—’yung sa umpisa lang tayo masigasig, tapos dedma na. No matter how long we impose curfews, or even considering enacting ordinances as an institutional response to abate the surge of COVID cases, lahat yan ‘di magiging effective if we continue to display a relaxed atmosphere in the midst of a worsening public health crisis,” she said.

“Dapat munang ayusin ng IATF at ng Palasyo ay ang ‘messaging,’ because the varying, irrelevant, and inconsistent messaging creates public confusion, and damages whatever gains we have had in the fight against COVID,” she added. (TDT)