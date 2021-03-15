Harry Roque spotted sharing stage with Duterte few days before testing positive for COVID-19 

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque was spotted sharing the stage with President Rodrigo Duterte in Dumaguete few days before he tested positive for COVID-19.

Roque was with Duterte together with other cabinet officials during the President’s event in the city. This is contrary to the claims of Roque that he was not physically close with Duterte.

“I was never in close contact with them,” Roque said when asked if he was ever physically close to the President over the past few days,” he said.

“I ask for your indulgence pero kailangan niyo mag-quarantine, dun sa mga nagkaroon ng close contact sa akin,” Roque said in a media briefing.

Roque said he is in isolation after he received his test results that showed he is positive for the virus.

The presidential spokesperson who had been travelling to places in the recent months said that he was negative for the virus when visited Ilocos last week. (TDT)