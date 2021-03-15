Latest News

Efren “Bata” Reyes says he was only ‘lectured’ by brgy. officials, not arrested for playing billiards

Billiards legend Efren “Bata” Reyes clarified that he was not arrested in San Pedro, Laguna but rather lectured by barangay officials for playing billiards, which currently prohibited according to health protocols.

Reyes explained he only went with those who were called to explain to the barangay officials. He said he was reprimanded but was allowed to go home shortly.

Several videos have circulated on social media showing authorities confiscating billiards equipment and “apprehending” the 66-year-old Filipino billiard legend.

Reyes, who’s a senior citizen, is part of the age group strongly discouraged to leave their respective houses amid the pandemic.

Billiards and Snookers Congress of the Philippines (BSCP) Secretary-General Robert Mananquil backed Reyes’ statement, saying: “He told me that he was just invited to play pool and there was a clearance from the barangay to play. But the crowd just grew big.”

“He wasn’t arrested by the police and nobody was arrested,” he told BusinessMirror.

Sports are still prohibited in the Philippines, with only professional sports leagues allowed to operate under strict bubble environments.

