DILG pushes for wearing of face masks at home to stop spread of COVID-19 

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) is pushing for the wearing of face masks at home to stem the spread of COVID-19 cases in the country.

In an online briefing on Monday, DILG spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said that the measure has been the suggestion of DILG Chief Eduardo Ano.

“Iba na po ngayon ang mukha ng COVID. Dati nakukuha sa mga lugar ng trabaho o workplace. Ngayon, pami-pamilya na,” he said.

“Suportado po ng DILG ‘yang posisyon na ‘yan. In fact, ‘yan po ang posisyon ni Secretary Año from the very beginning,” Malaya added.

The Department of Health earlier said that wearing of face masks will help cut the transmission of the virus.

On Monday, March 15, the Department of Health reported a total of 5,404 new COVID-19 infections pushing the number of active cases to 53,479.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country is now at 626,893, with 560,577 of them tagged as recoveries.

The country also recorded 8 new deaths. The death toll is now at 12,387.

The new cases is the new highest for the year 2021 and higher than the infections recorded last August 26, 2020. (TDT)