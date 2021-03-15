Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BREAKING: Harry Roque tests positive for COVID-19

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque confirmed that he tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“I ask for your indulgence pero kailangan niyo mag-quarantine, dun sa mga nagkaroon ng close contact sa akin,” Roque said in a media briefing.

Roque said he is in isolation after he received his test results that showed he was positive for the virus.

The presidential spokesperson who had been travelling to places in recent months said that he was negative for the virus when visited Ilocos last week.

Despite the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Roque defended his remarks that the country is doing ‘excellent’ in handling the pandemic.

“Merong lumabas na report na qinu-quote ang sinasabi kong excellent tayo sa handling [ng pandemic]. Excellent naman tayo until this March, kung saan sumipa ang mga kaso,” Roque said.

“Ito ba’y dahil nagpapabaya ang taumbayan? Palagay ko naman hindi, sumusunod naman talaga tayo sa minimum health protocols,” he added.

The Philippines now has 621,498 confirmed COVID-19 cases after the Department of Health reported 4,899 additional cases on Sunday, March 14.

This marks the third day that the DOH reported more than 4,000 cases daily.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of 4-year-old girl mauled to death by 5 stray dogs

4-year-old girl mauled to death by 5 stray dogs

41 mins ago
Photo of British cancer patient looks for Filipino friend to give millions of inheritance

British cancer patient looks for Filipino friend to give millions of inheritance

1 hour ago
Photo of PNP deploys 10,000 cops on March 15 to implement health standards

PNP deploys 10,000 cops on March 15 to implement health standards

2 hours ago
Photo of Efren “Bata” Reyes says he was only ‘lectured’ by brgy. officials, not arrested for playing billiards

Efren “Bata” Reyes says he was only ‘lectured’ by brgy. officials, not arrested for playing billiards

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close