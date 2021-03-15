Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ajman eases restrictions on cafes, restaurants from March 15

Ajman residents can look forward to enjoying more hours at cafes at restaurants with eased restrictions in the emirate.

The Ajman Emergency Crisis and Disaster Team has announced that all cafes are now allowed to remain open until 1:00 am starting March 15, Monday.

In addition, it also states that all restaurants are allowed to open without restrictions on working hours, following the regulations applicable in Ajman.

Tables are still required to be at least two meters apart from each other, with a maximum of only four persons per table.

All cafe and restaurant staff are required to undergo weekly PCR tests. Those who have taken two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be exempted from this measure, provided that their vaccinated status shows through the Al Hosn App.

Authorities remind cafe and restaurant owners to strictly follow all preventive measures as inspections will continue to remain in place to ensure compliance.

 

