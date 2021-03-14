Latest NewsNewsTFT News

#TogetherWeRecover: UAE administers 24,189 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of March 14

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 6 hours ago

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 24,189 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to March 14, Sunday, stands at 6,540,912 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 66.13 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: WHO urges vaccinated individuals to continue wearing masks, practice preventive measures

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Dubai dissolves special tribunal for cheque disputes on real estate

Dubai dissolves special tribunal for cheque disputes on real estate

4 hours ago
Photo of UAE to celebrate Emirati Children’s Day

UAE to celebrate Emirati Children’s Day

5 hours ago
Photo of Dubai resident bags brand-new Pajero with Big Ticket’s International Women’s Day Bonanza

Dubai resident bags brand-new Pajero with Big Ticket’s International Women’s Day Bonanza

6 hours ago
Photo of AstraZeneca says COVID-19 vaccines do not cause blood clot

AstraZeneca says COVID-19 vaccines do not cause blood clot

6 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close