PH logs 4,899 new COVID-19 cases, total at 621,498

The Philippines now has 621,498 confirmed COVID-19 cases after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 4,899 additional cases on Sunday, March 14.

This marks the third day that the DOH reported more than 4,000 cases daily.

RELATED STORY: Some Metro Manila hospitals ICU now at full capacity

There are 48,157 active cases or 7.7 percent of the cumulative total.

The DOH also logged 63 new deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 12,829.

The total number of recoveries stood at 560,512 after 13,371 new recoveries were recorded. (RA)

READ ON: MECQ possible if all hospitals will be full – COVID-19 task force adviser

