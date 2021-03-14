Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Oman to begin implementation of 5% VAT from April 2021

Oman will begin to charge 5% VAT across the entire country starting April 16, as confirmed by reports from the Oman News Agency.

The new rule is expected to generate 1.5 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and raise around 400 million Omani riyals per year.

Saud bin Nasser Al Shukaili, Head of the Tax Authority, assured the public that the implementation of VAT was well-prepared for such as tax computer system operations, tax-related legislations, and streamlining electronic links with all concerned authorities.

Both Saudi Arabia and the UAE implemented the five percent VAT rule two years earlier, in 2018.

