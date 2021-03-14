LOOK: COVID-19 field hospital opens in Ajman

Ajman recently witnessed the opening of the emirate’s very own field hospital on Sunday, March 14.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council shared several photos on his Instagram account as he toured the new hospital.

The Crown Prince of Ajman thanked and commended the vision His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to make this project a priority to ensure safety of all residents from the coronavirus.

The said facility will have 2,058 beds. Of this number, 292 will be allocated for critical cases.

The facility is one of the seven COVID-19 field hospitals announced by the Ministry of Health and Prevention that’s set to open this month of March.

